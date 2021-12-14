Irgens gets go-ahead for mixed-use redevelopment in Wauwatosa

The Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center Inc. Board of Directors has approved plans submitted by Irgens for the redevelopment of the former United Healthcare property at 10701 Research Drive in Wauwatosa.

The 13.9-acre site will become a mixed-use development fronting Mayfair Road at the entrance to the Milwaukee County Research Park. In addition to significant renovations to the current office building on the site, the revitalization will include new retail, medical office and residential components.

“The United Healthcare office building was the inaugural project at the Milwaukee County Research Park in 1995. Today, we consider it a catalyst for the 175-acre campus where our team has completed 10 projects totaling more than 1.4 million square feet of space and added an estimated $248 million in real estate value,” said Tom Irgens, Irgens’ executive vice president, in a news release. “Our success is due to the strong leadership of the MRIC Board who share our vision for a vibrant campus that continues to grow and strengthen as a vital destination for technology, innovation and commerce.”

Irgens acquired the 13.9-acre site in August. Plans were conceived to renovate the five-story, 130,000-square-foot office building and rebrand the property as Research One. Construction inside the building will begin in January with completion scheduled for April 2022.

Interior improvements will include a new lobby, renovated restrooms, new building amenities for tenants and updated finishes on multi-tenanted office floors. Exterior improvements will start in late spring and include new and reconfigured parking areas and extensive landscape upgrades.

In addition to the office building renovation, Irgens will subdivide the land for retail, medical and multi-family housing. The retail component will be an approximately 8,000 square foot, single-story building providing food and service-related visibility on Mayfair Road and serving the daytime office population of the MCRP. A two-story medical office building with about 43,000 square feet of space is planned for health care providers. The multi-family component with 185 apartments will offer modern finishes for studios, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans.

Tuesday’s approval by the MRIC allows Irgens to incorporate the additional land uses to meet the continuing needs of the area.