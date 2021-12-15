Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Expansion of the La Crosse Center (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 15, 2021 2:50 pm

The project added a 12,892-square-foot ballroom, a 7,226-square-foot atrium, seven meeting rooms and various office spaces. It also added a lobby with a grand staircase to the ballroom level, a renovated North Hall and an extension over Front Street and a roof-top terrace looking over the Mississippi River in downtown La Crosse.

