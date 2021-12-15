Rodriguez, Karrels join H.J. Martin

Bethany Rodriguez has joined H.J. Martin and Son as the newest interior designer and Emma Karrels has joined the team as a new 3D rendering and design assistant. Both women will be working out of the Green Bay Design Showroom for the Residential Flooring Division.

Rodriguez most recently worked at VerHalen & Pella Windows & Doors as an account manager/architectural consultant. She is currently finishing her associate degree in interior design at Fox Valley Tech. She also has an associate degree in business management from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Karrels will be helping clients visualize and execute ideas through 3D renderings. She will also be assisting the residential design team. Karrels recently graduated from Fox Valley Tech with an associate degree in interior design.