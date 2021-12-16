Highway reopened day after deadly crash, train derailment

POUND, Wis. (AP) — A highway in northeastern Wisconsin has reopened, a day after a chain reaction crash in foggy weather killed one driver and caused some train cars to derail.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said Highway 141 was cleared and open at 12:15 p.m. Thursday following a long clean up and detour.

Sheriff’s officials say very low visibility led to the collision involving two dump trucks, a large service van and an Escanaba & Lake Superior train about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The train was crossing the four-lane highway and the service van had stopped in a northbound lane. According to the sheriff, a dump truck crashed into the back of the van, forcing it under the train. The driver of the van, 58-year-old Steven Buss, of Kaukauna, was killed. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities said a second dump truck then struck the first dump truck and hit the train with such force that it caused the derailment. All four lanes of the highway were blocked.

The operators of both dump trucks were injured and transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Personnel from nearly two dozen area agencies responded to the crash.

Pound is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Green Bay.