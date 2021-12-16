Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hoffman offers $49.4M low bid for section of I-43 expansion in Milwaukee (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 16, 2021 1:42 pm

Hoffman Construction is the low bidder with a $49.4 million bid for a project to widen part of Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's December letting. 

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

