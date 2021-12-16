Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin unemployment ties monthly low of 3%

Wisconsin unemployment ties monthly low of 3%

By: Associated Press December 16, 2021 2:23 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 3% in November, a number last hit exactly three years ago, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November. The state rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.

Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek said the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce.

Gov. Tony Evers this week announced 12 regional projects that will receive nearly $60 million designed to develop long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce shortages.

The projects, spread out across the state, were paid for from $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the state received. Evers said a second round of grants will be awarded in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo