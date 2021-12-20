Enerpac Tool Group elects Minella as new director

Enerpac Tool Group’s Board of Directors has elected Lynn Minella to its Board effective Jan. 25.

Minella is a human resources executive with more than 40 years of global experience across a diverse set of industries. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Johnson Controls. Prior to Johnson Controls, Minella held a variety of human resources leadership positions at organizations including BAE Systems, Air Products & Chemicals and IBM Corp. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and has previously served on the Board of Directors of Ibstock Plc.