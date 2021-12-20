Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Enerpac Tool Group elects Minella as new director

Enerpac Tool Group elects Minella as new director

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 20, 2021 2:25 pm

Enerpac Tool Group’s Board of Directors has elected Lynn Minella to its Board effective Jan. 25.

Minella is a human resources executive with more than 40 years of global experience across a diverse set of industries. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Johnson Controls. Prior to Johnson Controls, Minella held a variety of human resources leadership positions at organizations including BAE Systems, Air Products & Chemicals and IBM Corp. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and has previously served on the Board of Directors of Ibstock Plc.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo