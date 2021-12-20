Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / JobTrac is the new Project Center

JobTrac is the new Project Center

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 20, 2021 10:33 am

The Daily Reporter’s online bidding service is now the Wisconsin Project Center.

We’ve added many additional features to the service, but two things haven’t changed: The price and the same local Wisconsin staff digging up jobs to help you land work and make money.

The new Project Center includes key features:

  • Aggregated project leads from more than 700 sources across Wisconsin and the surrounding area using real industry experts to ensure the fastest, most reliable and comprehensive information.
  • Project profiles updated regularly with scope, owner, status, key dates, project contacts, documents, addendum and results.
  • Ability to track projects and set preferences to ensure a relevant flow of information that cuts through the clutter.
  • A personalized daily email with new projects that meet your preferences, updates to your tracked projects, projects bidding soon, the latest bid results and breaking industry headlines.
  • Project bid results with firms and amounts to stay informed and support business development.
  • Engaged member businesses looking for collaboration and partnerships.
  • Access to our project reporters to ensure we’re sourcing the work you’re looking for.
  • Access to thousands of past projects to help identify industry trends and improve win-rate.
  • Access to locally sourced industry news and data not accessible anywhere else.

VISIT THE NEW PROJECT CENTER

Take a free tour anytime by reaching out to Project Center Manager Rich Holevoet at (414) 225-1822 and/or [email protected].

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo