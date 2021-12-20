JobTrac is the new Project Center

The Daily Reporter’s online bidding service is now the Wisconsin Project Center.
We’ve added many additional features to the service, but two things haven’t changed: The price and the same local Wisconsin staff digging up jobs to help you land work and make money.
The new Project Center includes key features:
- Aggregated project leads from more than 700 sources across Wisconsin and the surrounding area using real industry experts to ensure the fastest, most reliable and comprehensive information.
- Project profiles updated regularly with scope, owner, status, key dates, project contacts, documents, addendum and results.
- Ability to track projects and set preferences to ensure a relevant flow of information that cuts through the clutter.
- A personalized daily email with new projects that meet your preferences, updates to your tracked projects, projects bidding soon, the latest bid results and breaking industry headlines.
- Project bid results with firms and amounts to stay informed and support business development.
- Engaged member businesses looking for collaboration and partnerships.
- Access to our project reporters to ensure we’re sourcing the work you’re looking for.
- Access to thousands of past projects to help identify industry trends and improve win-rate.
- Access to locally sourced industry news and data not accessible anywhere else.
Take a free tour anytime by reaching out to Project Center Manager Rich Holevoet at (414) 225-1822 and/or [email protected].