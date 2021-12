MSI General Corp. has recently added Alexander Fitch and Steve Keymar to its team.

Fitch and Keymar are both architectural technicians within MSI’s Design Department.

As a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with seven years in architecture, Fitch brings knowledge of BIM software and extensive design experience.

Keymar is a graduate of UWM’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning, He brings over 25 years of experience in design build to MSI’s team.