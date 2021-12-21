Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin health officials urge vaccinations, precautions (access required)

By: Associated Press December 21, 2021 11:31 am

Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Tony Evers on Monday urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions, such as wearing masks and keeping holiday gatherings small, as the new omicron variant is expected to create a surge in cases over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

