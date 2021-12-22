Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff December 22, 2021 11:16 am

ADDRESS: 4203 91st Ave., Kenosha SIZE: 20,000 square feet with 2,400 square feet of office space and a client lounge START DATE: Ground breaking at end of December or early January ESTIMATED COMPLETION: Fall 2021 OWNER: SBT Group, LLC GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller Inc., Kaukauna ENGINEER: Ellena Engineering Consultants, Elm Grove LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller Inc., Kaukauna

