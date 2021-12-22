Drug company to open new campus near Madison

A pharmaceutical company is planning to open a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar campus outside Madison.

On Tuesday, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical closed on the purchase of 13 acres in the Verona Technology Park for a new campus expected to cost between $200 and $250 million and employ as many as 250 people.

“This investment reaffirms our commitment to the Wisconsin biotech ecosystem, and we would like to thank the local agencies, who have been a pleasure to work with,” said Christopher Anzalone, Arrowhead president and CEO.

Vogel Bros. Building Co. is overseeing the planning and construction of the project, which will include a 140,000-square-foot drug-manufacturing plant and a 115,000-square-foot laboratory and office complex. The new operation will be the fifth large project the contractor has undertaken in the Verona business park.

The other companies working on the project include Eppstein Uhen Architects, the consultant DPS Group, the Madison-based engineering firm D’Onofrio Kottke & Associates, the Milwaukee contractor Smocke & Associates and the commercial real estate firm Cresa Madison.

“We are privileged to be collaborating again with Arrowhead on an inventive building design which will enable their employees to treat some of the most challenging diseases,” said John Chapman, vice president and design principal at EUA.

The project is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2022. The lab and offices are expected to open a year or so later and manufacturing plant by the end of 2023.