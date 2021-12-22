Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved (access required)

By: Associated Press December 22, 2021 8:21 am

Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney.

