WisDOT awards Hoffman $49.4M job on I-43 north of Milwaukee (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 22, 2021 2:06 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded Hoffman Construction a $49.4 million contract to widen and rebuild a stretch of Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee.

