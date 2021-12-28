Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / Investigators probe Marquette County mobile home explosion

Investigators probe Marquette County mobile home explosion

By: Associated Press December 28, 2021 9:07 am

MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are working to figure out why a Marquette County mobile home blew up on Christmas Day.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department issued a news release Monday saying the sheriff’s deputies received a call about 1:38 p.m. on Saturday that a mobile home in Mecan Township had exploded. The blast scattered debris throughout the area.

The home wasn’t occupied and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo