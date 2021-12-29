Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ON THE LEVEL: Is federal infrastructure bill a good problem to have? (access required)

ON THE LEVEL: Is federal infrastructure bill a good problem to have? (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] December 29, 2021 11:47 am

If contractors had to sum up the prospect of getting work from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill amid continuing labor and supply shortages, many would no doubt say: It’s a good problem to have. Others, of a more skeptical cast of mind, might add: Be careful what you wish for.

About Dan Shaw, [email protected]

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 414-225-1807.

