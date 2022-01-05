City considering options for repairing firehouse with structural defects

The Milwaukee Fire Department is weighing options for repairing a fire station that was evacuated after officials discovered structural defects last week.

The Fire Department shut down Fire Station 30 on Thursday after city inspectors found “major” structural flaws in a section of flooring that holds up fire trucks. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday that the city’s Department of Public Works is working to identify an engineering firm to perform an in-depth review of the more than century-old firehouse, which stands at Teutonia Avenue and Locust Street.

The station is Milwaukee’s busiest, logging more than 10,000 runs in 2019.

“We’re extremely hopeful that we have a better answer next week,” Lipski said.

The fire department was forced to vacate the fire house following the partial failure of a floor on which trucks are parked. Engine Company 30 and Ladder Company 12 both operate from the building and had to move after DPW and the city engineer conducted an initial assessment and deemed the structure unsound.

Lipski said it’s unclear when crews could return to the building. The fire department instead is using Fire Station 5, near 13th and Reservoir, in the meantime.