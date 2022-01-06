Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Groundbreaking held for Good News Lutheran Church

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 6, 2022 8:00 am

Todd Dvorak, of GROTH Design Group; Greg McGuire, superintendent; Jeff Grundahl, owner of NCI-Roberts Construction; Pastor Jon Bauer and Josh McLuckie, building committee chairman, prepare Sunday for a ceremonial groundbreaking Good News Lutheran Church. (Photo courtesy of NCI Roberts)

Various construction and local officials gathered Sunday at the Innovation Center in Mount Horeb for a ceremonial groundbreaking for Good News Lutheran Church.

Present were Todd Dvorak, of GROTH Design Group; Greg McGuire, superintendent; Jeff Grundahl, owner of NCI-Roberts Construction; Pastor Jon Bauer and Josh McLuckie, building committee chairman. Good News Lutheran Church, which now rents space at the Innovation Center, has grown considerably since its founding in 2013.

Its new 9,500-square-foot church will be built on a plot of land near Highway 18 and Brandywein Trail in Mount Horeb. NCI-Roberts Construction will oversee the project. The new building will have a worship space with more than 200 seats, a music and choir area, a central gathering area, a serving kitchen, a library, offices and classrooms. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.

