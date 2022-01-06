Walbec Group acquires Verona-based Parisi Construction

Walbec Group has acquired the Verona-based roadbuilder Parisi Construction, the firms announced this week.

Parisi performs a variety of infrastructure work, including residential site development and water and sewer and concrete work. The firm was founded in 1962 by Sam Parisi and has remained in the family for three generations.

The purchaser, Walbec Group, a parent company that includes several roadbuilding firms, including Zenith Tech, Payne & Dolan, Northeast Asphalt and Premier Concrete. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Many of Parisi’s core services complement Walbec’s, and together, we will continue to deliver cost-effective, expert solutions to meet our customer’s engineering and construction needs throughout the Midwest,” according to a statement. “We look forward to working with you and our new partners at Parisi toward our collective goal of helping people reach their destination.”