Lafayette County advances $51.5M hospital in Darlington

Lafayette County officials last week approved a $51.5 million plan to build a new hospital in Darlington to replace an outdated hospital.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors signed off on the project during a meeting last week. Crews led by Kraus-Anderson expect to break ground on the project next fall and wrap up on the work in 2024.

The new 75,000-square-foot hospital would replace the 70-year-old Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, which has a layout that has led to inefficiencies and “less-than ideal” patient experiences. Hospital officials have been planning for the project since 2018, according to a news release. The project’s cost and design details are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“We are so thankful to have a forward-thinking County Board, a supportive community and a most compassionate staff, without whom this project may have never been moved forward,” said Kathy Kuepers, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County. “The new hospital will provide the highest quality care to the patients that we serve.”