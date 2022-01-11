Hooper announces leadership changes in electric power division

Hooper, a Wisconsin-based specialty electric power and mechanical contractor, recently announced senior leadership changes in its Electric Power Division.

Dave Miller, vice president of the Electric Power Division, has retired after 23 years with the organization. Meanwhile, Jake Davie has been promoted to vice president of the division and will assume Miller’s previous role.

The company also announced that Damon Arsenault has been promoted and will assume Davie’s previous role under the new title of Department Manager, Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Division. The leadership changes took effect on Jan. 3.

“On behalf of the entire Hooper team, I want to thank Dave for his decades of service to our organization,” said Steve Lindley, Hooper president. “Dave played a significant role in growing Hooper and its Electric Power Division. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Miller began his career in 1997 as a project manager responsible for Hooper’s transmission and distribution work in Iowa. His area of responsibility grew until he became the Department Head for Transmission and Distribution in 2008. He was subsequently elected to the Board of Directors and in 2019 was named vice president.

In his new role as vice president, Davie will provide support to other department leaders and oversee all areas of the Electric Power Division including distribution and transmission, substation, line clearance, and emergency storm response. His career with Hooper started as a part-time intern while in college. He began his full-time employment as a project manager in the Electric Power Division in 2005. He most recently served as Overhead Line Department Head and became a member of Hooper’s Board of Directors in 2019.

As the new department manager, Arsenault will support Hooper’s distribution and transmission teams and provide oversight on all underground and overhead line projects throughout the country. He has held leadership roles in the transmission and distribution industry for more than 23 years, including 20 years at a Midwest-based utility contractor where his most recent role was chief operating officer. He joined Hooper in February of 2021 as a senior manager in the Electric Power Division.