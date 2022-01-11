Peter Schwabe Inc. names new superintendent of Field Operations

Peter Schwabe Inc. has promoted Eric Culp to superintendent of Field Operations. In his new role, Culp will oversee the work and scheduling of Peter Schwabe’s entire team of superintendents.

Culp has nearly 30 years of experience in the construction industry. As part of the Peter Schwabe team for more than 12 years, Culp has experience in many of the firm’s divisions, having served as project superintendent, Service Department lead and Carpentry Division lead. His marquee projects include multiple McDonald’s restaurants; Zenith Tech; and the remodel of Bryant & Stratton College’s simulation, physical therapy and occupational therapy laboratories.

In addition to his role at Peter Schwabe, he serves as lieutenant for the Elkhorn Area Fire Department.