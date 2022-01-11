Riley Construction starts off new year with key leadership transitions

Dave Riley, chairman of Riley Construction Co., has announced several transitions within the firm’s leadership effective Jan. 1.

Matt Prince has moved from his current role as president to chief executive officer. He will continue to be involved with daily operations at a high level, but will take on overall strategic planning initiatives and work with the rest of the executive team to help Riley reach its organizational goals. Prince has been with Riley since 1996, serving in a variety of roles at both project management and executive levels. He was named the company’s first president outside the Riley family in 2014 and led the firm through substantial growth during his seven-year tenure in the role.

Ben Kossow, executive vice president of Operations, has been named the company’s new president. In his 21-year tenure, he has been a vital part of growing the Wisconsin market, most notably in the metro Milwaukee area. Always heavily involved with the industry, he is a longtime board member of the AGC of Wisconsin. Kossow will work closely with Riley’s executive team to ensure the firm’s financial, strategic and manpower goals are met.

Erin Anderson was promoted to chief operating officer. She has been with Riley through her entire career, beginning as an intern. Most recently, she served as Riley’s vice president of Project Management. As COO, Anderson will oversee Riley’s project, manpower and financial operations and aid in the establishment and implementation of corporate policies and procedures.

Vince Montemurro was named chief financial officer after serving as Riley’s controller for the past 12 years. He will be responsible for the analysis of Riley’s current and projected financial status and work with the rest of the executive team to increase growth and profitability.

Erik Dillon, project executive, has been named vice president. He began his career with Riley as an intern in 2006, and has since built relationships with some of Riley’s largest customers. In his new role, Dillon will provide executive oversight of key projects and collaborate with executives to pursue new customers, territories and vertical markets.

In addition to these position changes, Riley Vice President of Preconstruction John Delavan has been named to the firm’s Board of Directors as a company shareholder. Anderson, Montemurro and Dillon will also join Prince, Kossow and Riley on the Board as shareholders.