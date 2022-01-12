Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Larson named 2022 Hard Hats with Heart chair

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 12, 2022 11:32 am

Isaac Larson

The American Heart Association has named Isaac Larson, executive director of Enterprise Facility Services at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, as chair of the organization’s 2021-2022 Hard Hats with Heart campaign.

Hard Hats with Heart is a year-round campaign that addresses why the construction industry is disproportionately impacted by cardiovascular disease and helps organizations in the industry hone in on their commitment to heart health and safety. Hard Hats with Heart will host several networking events throughout the year, each with their own wellness focus, and the campaign will culminate at its main event on Aug. 11. As the AHA’s campaign chair, Larson will focus his efforts on awareness and education of hands-only CPR.

“I am honored to be chairing the 10th annual Hard Hats with Heart campaign,” said Larson. “Heart disease is so prevalent in our industry, and I want to do everything that I can to make sure that heart health is a top priority in construction, here in Milwaukee.”

For more information on Hard Hats with Heart, visit heart.org/hardhatsmilwaukee.

