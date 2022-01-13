Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff January 13, 2022 1:23 pm

This project will let Agropur increase of production of cheese and ingredients. It also involves the construction of cutting-edge waste-water treatment plant that will generate energy. The new plant will be built just north of Agropur's existing Little Chute factory. The plant’s milk-processing volume will more than double, going from 300 million pounds to 750 million pounds a year.

