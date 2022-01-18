Bahr, Kack named partners at PRA

Plunkett Raysich Architects has announced that Mike Bahr and Devin Kack have been named as partners and join the ownership of the firm.

Kack joined PRA in 2005 as the recipient of the PRA design scholarship at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. At his core, he is a project designer recognized for his design skills and ability to understand his client’s vision. He has contributed to projects in each of PRA’s studios and has focused on community building and advancing the design of learning environments. He has recently brought forward innovative solutions for school districts in Beaver Dam, Brown Deer, Burlington, Franklin, Oak Creek and Sussex.

Bahr has more than three decades of experience leading cross-functional teams. He helped to develop and manage PRA’s Civic Design Studio from 1999 through 2014. He left PRA in 2014 to explore workplace research, consult on client engagement tasks and develop tools to apply evidence-based techniques to master planning efforts and returned to PRA in 2019 to lead the firm’s Business Development and Marketing efforts and also leads several internal initiatives focused on increasing PRA client services.

Bahr has managed award-winning projects, lectured in the design, management or marketing colleges of several universities, been published in a wide variety of topics and presented at national and local conventions.