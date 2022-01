State officials closed down Interstate 41/U.S. Highway 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street last weekend to allow crews to remove the former Union Pacific Railroad bridge. The work was being done as part of the so-called north leg of the Zoo Interchange reconstruction, the final part of that massive project. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

A contractor uses a torch to remove an iron beam from the Union Pacific Road bridge. Workers position lifting equipment over part of the former Union Pacific Road bridge over Interstate 41/U.S. Highway 45 early Saturday in Wauwatosa. The interstate was bridge was being removed as part of work the Zoo Interchange’s north leg, the last part of the massive interchange project needing to be done. An iron beam is lifted by a crane after being cut free from the bridge. Crews dismantle the old Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Interstate 41/U.S. Highway 45 early Saturday morning in Wauwatosa.