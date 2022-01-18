Ice warning issued after 2 men rescued in bay of Green Bay

GARDNER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities issued ice safety warnings Saturday after two people went through the ice in the bay of Green Bay, a week after nearly three-dozen people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore.

The latest incident happened when two men were riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing and crashed through thin ice near the town of Gardner. A 58-year-old Kewaunee man, who went through the ice first, was flown by helicopter to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A second man who plunged through the ice when he tried to rescue the first man was treated at the scene and released.

The incident promoted the Door County sheriff’s office to issue a notice about ice conditions. About 30 people were rescued on Jan. 9 after they were stranded on a separated ice shove north of Green Bay for about 90 minutes.

“Check conditions before venturing onto the ice and be aware that conditions can change during the day,” the sheriff’s warning said. “Make a safety plan and let someone know where you are and when you expect to return.”

Officials also suggest carrying a cellphone that has its battery fully charged and bringing ice picks in case the ice breaks.