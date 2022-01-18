Mortenson’s Heberlein takes over as AGC of Greater Milwaukee board president

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee has elected Scott Heberlein of Mortenson to serve as 2022 president.

As president, Heberlein’s priorities are to continue to grow the association’s membership, lead the industry through the on-going economic and public health challenges ahead and continue to address long-term challenges related to developing the future workforce.

“Scott has brought great leadership and passion to the board over the past two years, and I look forward to working with him to ensure the success of our members and advance AGC’s cornerstone values Skill, Integrity, and Responsibility,” said AGC-GM CEO Mark Kessenich.

Heberlein is a construction industry veteran who has provided leadership for numerous projects in Wisconsin, as well as projects in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts. Along with being a senior vice president at Mortenson, he is an active volunteer with his church and his children’s activities. He has served on the Board of Directors of Safe & Sound, an organization dedicated to reducing crime throughout Milwaukee, and serves on the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

The 2022 AGC Board of Directors are: