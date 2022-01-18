Mullins named VP of Development at Irgens

Irgens has named Andrea Mullins as vice president of Development. Mullins, who joined the firm in 2019, is based in Irgens’ Milwaukee office.

Mullins has been a key contributor to the firm’s development team. Her skillset provides her with an ability to develop and manage new or existing projects in the Irgens’ portfolio, while also overseeing and providing a level of expertise required in other areas, including financial modeling, feasibility analysis and entitlements, financial analysis, budgeting, contracts and design/construction oversight and administration. Mullins has also been responsible for conducting in-depth research and analyzing market-based trends to support ongoing firm initiatives.

Highlights from Mullins’ professional portfolio include: