Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Mullins named VP of Development at Irgens

Mullins named VP of Development at Irgens

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 18, 2022 9:28 am

Andrea Mullins

Irgens has named Andrea Mullins as vice president of Development. Mullins, who joined the firm in 2019, is based in Irgens’ Milwaukee office.

Mullins has been a key contributor to the firm’s development team. Her skillset provides her with an ability to develop and manage new or existing projects in the Irgens’ portfolio, while also overseeing and providing a level of expertise required in other areas, including financial modeling, feasibility analysis and entitlements, financial analysis, budgeting, contracts and design/construction oversight and administration. Mullins has also been responsible for conducting in-depth research and analyzing market-based trends to support ongoing firm initiatives.

Highlights from Mullins’ professional portfolio include:

  • Innovation Campus, Wauwatosa;
  • TCI LLC, Germantown; and
  • One Catalano Square, Milwaukee.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo