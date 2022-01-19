Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff January 19, 2022 1:24 pm

The historic Brass Light Gallery Building was previously occupied by Tenor High School, which is part of Milwaukee charter school system that has since moved into the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel complex. Zizzo Group is working with RINKA on renovations that will turn into a mixed-use location for offices and tenants.

