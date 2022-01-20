Scherrer hires project managers in Wausau

Scherrer Construction recently added two new project managers to its Wausau team, Nathan Hiles and Matt Langreck.

Both Hiles and Langreck will be in charge of communicating with existing and prospective clients, managing all facets of assigned projects, budget management, safety and growing relationships with stakeholders.

Langreck comes to Scherrer with four years of project management experience. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in construction from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Hiles has nearly 15 years of industry experience in project and construction management, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from UW-Stout. Hiles is also a member of Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association and the Central Wisconsin Contractor’s Association.