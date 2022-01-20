Wausau’s Schlund competes in national masonry competition

Michael Schlund, of Wausau, competed on Wednesday in the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 masonry competition in Las Vegas.

For one hour, masons and tenders from throughout North America battled to lay as many bricks as they could, with as few errors as possible, in a test of skill, speed and stamina.

Before the championship, 20 regional competitions were held across North America, as hundreds of masons competed to qualify for a spot on the gameday roster. The reigning World Champion Bricklayer, David Chavez, and returning SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN Darian Douthit joined 20 regional series winners and one wild card qualifier to compete for over $125,000 in cash and prizes (including a new Ford F-250 4×4 Truck and Kubota RTV-X1140) and the title of “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

To watch video from the event, visit www.specmix.com/spec-mix-bricklayer-500/2022-world-championship.