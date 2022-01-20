Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

By: Associated Press January 20, 2022 2:33 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December, after tying the previous low of 3% in November, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 3.9% for December. Wisconsin gained 5,300 private sector jobs in December. The number of people counted as unemployed in Wisconsin, 86,200, also hit a record low, the department reported.

Hitting a new unemployment rate low comes amid a worker shortage both in the state and nationwide. Republicans who control the state Legislature this week unveiled a package of bills that would cut unemployment and other benefits as part of a strategy to get more people into the workforce.

Gov. Tony Evers has also devoted federal pandemic relief money toward the worker shortage problem, including $130 million for job training programs and local efforts to develop long-term solutions to the labor shortage and $60 million for workforce development grants.

