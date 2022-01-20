Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin’s Drace joins Structurlam as VP of sales

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 20, 2022 2:21 pm

Paul Drace

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. has welcomed Paul Drace as the company’s new vice president of sales for the east division and industrial North America.

Based in Wisconsin, Drace brings his background in engineered wood, with experience working with major suppliers including Trus-Joist, Weyerhaeuser, RedBuilt and SmartLam. In his new role, Drace will lead construction sales regions to drive sales efforts, promoting and expanding the company’s mass timber work.

Structurlam is based in Penticton, British Columbia, and has mass timber production facilities in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, B.C., as well as Conway, Arkansas, in the United States.

