WisDOT introduces GIS mapping system

A GIS mapping system introduced Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will help policy makers, transportation planners and mobility providers align transportation resources with underserved populations throughout the state, according to a news release from WisDOT.

More than 1 million people in Wisconsin are non-drivers — many of whom are seniors, individuals with disabilities, young people and low-income individuals. The Non-Driver ArcGIS Online Application, available on the WisDOT website, enables state and local decision makers to locate non-driver populations in their area and begin to plan or expand public transportation options.

The Non-Driver ArcGIS Online Application allows users to access census data and WisDMV data on a state map. Users can view estimates of how many non-drivers live in a given county, municipality or census area. By comparing non-driver location data with transportation service mapping, users can identify ‘hotspots’ of underserved and unserved Wisconsin non-drivers.

The Non-Driver ArcGIS Online Application can be accessed from the Non-Driver page on the WisDOT website.