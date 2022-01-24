Wisconsin apprentices earn trip to national competition

WEST BEND, Wis. — Four of Wisconsin’s top construction apprentices have earned top honors in their respective trades and will represent the state in the Associated Builders and Contractors National Craft Championships.
The eight advanced after placing first in their respective trades at the ABC of Wisconsin Skill Competition held last week and will now compete against the top craft trainees from around the U.S.
The Skill Competition, held in West Bend on Friday, included 32 competitors representing four technical colleges in carpentry, electrical, HVAC and plumbing. The day-long event included a practical competition in the morning and written exam in the afternoon.
Here are the 2022 ABC of Wisconsin Skill Competition winners:
Carpentry
- 1st Place – Drew Hawkins, Royal Construction
- 2nd Place – Tyler Odegard, Royal Construction
- 3rd Place – Jason Gundrum, Kraemer Brothers
Electrical
- 1st Place – William Kelly, C. F. Power
- 2nd Place – Tyler Terrian, Engler Electric
- 3rd Place – Hayden Oestreich, Lyons Electric
HVAC
- 1st Place – Sawyer Lantz, Komfort Heating & Cooling
- 2nd Place – William Bretsch, H.J. Faust Inc.
- 3rd Place – Griffin Baker, H.J. Faust Inc.
Plumbing
- 1st Place – Alex Hayes, Edgewater Plumbing
- 2nd Place – Derrik Hanewold, RHD Plumbing
- 3rd Place – Jon Kuchta, Adams
The National Craft Championships will be held March 15-17 in San Antonio, Texas.