Bennett joins MSA as a senior planner in Milwaukee

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 25, 2022 1:21 pm

Amy Bennett

MSA Professional Services has hired Amy Bennett as a new senior planner in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Bennett joins MSA with over 23 years of professional planning and community development experience across southeast Wisconsin, most recently as assistant planner with the city of Wauwatosa. Bennett’s expertise spans zoning, land use, housing and economic development, including extensive work with the Community Development Block Grant program. She is passionate about enabling vibrant, livable, sustainable neighborhoods and communities.

She holds a master’s degree in urban planning, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners and an active member and volunteer in local community organizations.

