Husch Blackwell to host construction conference and small-business accelerator Thursday

Husch Blackwell is presenting a conference on engaging minority construction and development businesses on Thursday.

The event is part of the law firm’s Communities for Change initiative. Presented by several members of Husch Blackwell’s team and officials in the construction industry, the event is designed to provide resources to minority contractors in Milwaukee. The program will provide contractors, engineers and other professionals with opportunities to work with industry leaders and gain insights through panel discussions.

The presenters include:

● Mikelis J. Abuls, executive vice president, CG Schmidt

● Brendan Bush, commercial risk and insurance advisor, M3 Insurance

● Carla Cross, president and CEO, Cross Management Services

● Lafayette Crump, commissioner, city of Milwaukee Department of City Development

● Raquel Filmanowicz, director of Economic Equity Advisory Group, BMO Harris Bank

● Adam Mueller, senior manager, Wipfli

● Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president, Wisconsin’s National Association of Minority Contractors