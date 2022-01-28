It’s time to look back as we forge ahead

In 2021, many industries faced common struggles.

From supply-chain issues to the increasing costs of materials, staffing shortages to the need to embrace technology to increase safety in the wake of more than a year of pandemic operations – the construction industry was not exempt from the many hardships that have faced businesses throughout the nation.

“Labor shortages and inflation have been very challenging with virtually every material from lumber to steel going up in price and contractors often unable to get materials and equipment in a timely matter. Nothing has reached the point that it cannot be navigated though or mitigated. And we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure everyone on our team – from project managers to estimators to purchasers – are making wise decisions and adjustments to deliver the same great experiences our customers have come to expect with as little disruption as possible.

Projects for 2022 and 2023 have continued to forge ahead, filling calendars and giving communities something to look forward to. We at Scherrer Construction believe that learning from the past year will only make us stronger as a company and more prepared for the year ahead.

So what will construction look like in 2022? Here are three things to plan for:

1) Continuing to be flexible

For those in the process of a construction project or looking to build in the next couple years, you will face some continuing issues. Having a trusted team that understands the landscape and can present solutions to support your goals will be imperative.

Our team leans on its expertise and experience in the industry to provide sound decisions for our clients and help guide them through the maze of new construction and renovations.

2) Contributing to growing and changing communities

We’ve always been committed to serving the needs of our communities and clients. Recently, many communities’ needs have changed and there are significantly more multi-family and affordable housing projects than in the past. This trend will continue into coming years. School districts have also been securing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, allowing them to complete improvements to air quality, provide outdoor learning environments and make other safety adjustments.

These grants offer schools a lot of potential building projects and our experience in helping schools provide inclusive and innovative learning spaces makes us glad to help them make these ideas a reality.

3) Using technology

Building Information Modeling, also known as BIM, helps businesses visualize their project from conception to completion. With more detail than standard renderings or 2-D models of the past, the construction industry continues to embrace what has become almost a virtual reality of design. We also expect to see more robots helping to combat workforce shortages. Able to complete an increasing number of tasks, robots are already being used for some masonry work with the potential to include them in additional tasks from installing drywall to painting. We look forward to exploring the future.

Looking into the future, we can say it’s evident that construction will continue to evolve. With new technologies and materials being developed every day to combat the issues facing businesses, we can only imagine the possibilities that await the construction industry. We look forward to exploring the future.