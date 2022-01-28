Ostrenga Excavating certified as a woman-owned business

Green Bay-based Ostrenga Excavating has obtained a certification as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise, subsequent a change in its leadership team and Board of Directors. In late 2020, President Roger Ostrenga transitioned to chairman of the board, while Melissa Kennin was appointed president.

Kennin had been in the role of vice president with Ostrenga for the past 25 years. Majority owner Winnie Ostrenga came in as vice president of the board. Winnie, along with Roger Ostrenga, started the firm 30 years ago.

Rebecca Ostrenga-Ruffell has stayed on as secretary/treasurer, Ostrenga-Ruffell has been with the company for 17 years.

In January, the firm received its certification from the state of Wisconsin as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise.

The firm works throughout northeast Wisconsin, partnering on projects such as Lambeau Field, the Titletown District, Fox Cities Champions Center, and the Resch Expo Center.