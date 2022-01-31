Klessig wins ABC’s Meilahn award

Keller Inc.’s Steve Klessig has won this year’s Wes Meilahn Award, ABC of Wisconsin’s most prestigious award. Klessig was presented the award prior to the ABC of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Awards ceremony on Jan. 27.

When he joined Keller 35 years ago, the company president told him he should get involved with ABC. Having an interest in legislative advocacy, he volunteered to serve on the Legislative Committee and has always advocated for ABC issues and giving to PAC to elect pro-free enterprise candidates to political office. Over the years, his company has been active in Projects of Distinction and is a national STEP Safety Management Program participant.

Klessig was nominated and elected to the Wisconsin Chapter Board of Directors in 2011, then he became treasurer in 2012, chair-elect and board chair in 2013 and 2014. He then served on the National Board as regional vice-chair. He was subsequently elected, by his peers, as National chair-elect and national chair. He just completed his role as national ABC chair, something only one other Wisconsin chapter member has done in ABC of Wisconsin’s 50-year history.