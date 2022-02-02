Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 2, 2022 11:50 am

BridgeWalk Apartments will serve renters looking for a combination of apartments and communal spaces in Waukesha. BridgeWalk is one mile from Frame Park, which has sports fields, paddle-boat, kayak and pedal-cart rentals and gardens along the Fox River. The site also has a direct connection to the Fox River Trail, a six-mile paved and scenic trail for residents to enjoy either on foot or bicycle.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo