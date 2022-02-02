Sanders named president of Max Weiss Co.

Alan Sanders, a steel industry veteran of more than three decades, has been named president of Max Weiss Co., a metal bending and fabricating firm.

Sanders, who has served as vice president of Sales and Marketing at Max Weiss Co. since 2017, brings a broad background in construction metal forming and rolling to his new position, plus operations and management experience throughout the business.

Sanders joined Max Weiss Co. in 1989, working 20 years in numerous production roles and gaining deep hands-on experience in metal bending and fabrication processes. He became a journeyman structural steel fabricator in 1994, earned through a four-year, 8,000-hour state of Wisconsin apprenticeship and more than 575 hours of instruction.

A series of promotions followed, including plant engineer and operations manager. He moved to the front office in 2013 as Sales and Estimating manager. He has actively coached and mentored fellow workers, and pioneered an internal company training program, Max Academy, to help machine operators improve their skills.

Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University. He graduated from the Milwaukee Area Technical College and holds professional certifications for welding and quality/supervision. He is active in professional leadership associations such as Vistage and Paranet, and in industry trade groups, including the American Welding Society and, previously, as chair of the American Institute of Steel Construction’s Bender/Roller Committee.