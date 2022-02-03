AGC of Wisconsin names new officers, directors

The AGC of Wisconsin has announced its 2022 officers and directors who were elected by the membership at the annual meeting:

Officers

Anna Stern, Tri-North Builders – 2022 president

Paul Martzke, Immel Construction – 2022 vice president

Sid Samuels, The Samuels Group – past president

Ben Kossow, Riley Construction – past president

Peter Vogel, Vogel Bros. Building Co. – national director

Directors