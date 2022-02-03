Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / AGC of Wisconsin names new officers, directors

AGC of Wisconsin names new officers, directors

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 3, 2022 4:09 pm

The AGC of Wisconsin has announced its 2022 officers and directors who were elected by the membership at the annual meeting:

Officers

  • Anna Stern, Tri-North Builders – 2022 president
  • Paul Martzke, Immel Construction – 2022 vice president
  • Sid Samuels, The Samuels Group – past president
  • Ben Kossow, Riley Construction – past president
  • Peter Vogel, Vogel Bros. Building Co. – national director

Directors

  • Jason Bollig, Ideal Builders
  • Tanner Boson, The Boson Co. – Future Leader director
  • Tim Hephner, Hamann Construction Co.
  • Brian Hornung, J.H. Findorff & Son
  • John Huggett, The Boldt Co.
  • Eric Lehman, Fowler & Hammer
  • Kevin Renley, Market & Johnson
  • Mark Rudnicki, Stevens Construction Corp.
  • Brady Farrell, 1901 Inc. – specialty contractor
  • Scott Nordenstrom, Wall-tech – specialty contractor
  • Jeff Staver, Corner Stone Construction – specialty contractor
  • Tom Sheahan, Baker Tilly – associate director

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo