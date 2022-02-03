AGC of Wisconsin names new officers, directors

The AGC of Wisconsin has announced its 2022 officers and directors who were elected by the membership at the annual meeting:
Officers
- Anna Stern, Tri-North Builders – 2022 president
- Paul Martzke, Immel Construction – 2022 vice president
- Sid Samuels, The Samuels Group – past president
- Ben Kossow, Riley Construction – past president
- Peter Vogel, Vogel Bros. Building Co. – national director
Directors
- Jason Bollig, Ideal Builders
- Tanner Boson, The Boson Co. – Future Leader director
- Tim Hephner, Hamann Construction Co.
- Brian Hornung, J.H. Findorff & Son
- John Huggett, The Boldt Co.
- Eric Lehman, Fowler & Hammer
- Kevin Renley, Market & Johnson
- Mark Rudnicki, Stevens Construction Corp.
- Brady Farrell, 1901 Inc. – specialty contractor
- Scott Nordenstrom, Wall-tech – specialty contractor
- Jeff Staver, Corner Stone Construction – specialty contractor
- Tom Sheahan, Baker Tilly – associate director