Evers signs bill allowing MMSD to build $100M pollution clean-up storehouse (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] February 4, 2022 3:30 pm

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill on Friday to allow the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District to build a $100 million repository for polluted sediment dredged from Milwaukee's estuaries as part of a large cleanup project.

