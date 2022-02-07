Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The online retailer Amazon plans to build a $200 million distribution center in Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the company is working with a developer on plans for a five-story, 3.4 million-square-foot facility in Cottage Grove.

The warehouse would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and employ 1,500 people. Construction could begin as early as this year. The Cottage Grove village board and planning commission have given the project preliminary approval but plan to vote later this month on an implementation plan.

Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese said Amazon hasn’t asked for any tax assistance. He says the addition of the facility would be a “huge economic win” for Cottage Grove and Dane County. Residents, though, say they’re worried about pollution, noise and traffic.

“I’m all for jobs and economic development, but can we scale it back? Does it need to be this large?” said Heather McIntosh. who lives across Highway TT from the building site.

Amazon already operates distribution centers in Oak Creek, Beloit and Kenosha.