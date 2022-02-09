Excellence in concrete design award-winners named

The Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association has recognized the winners for the 40th Annual Concrete Design Awards.

The awards are a part of a program highlighting best uses of ready-mixed concrete in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Award-winners were determined by a panel of Wisconsin/UP construction professionals.

The Concrete Design Award ceremony took place on Feb. 3 at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

This year’s award-winning projects exemplify innovative design in concrete for a diverse range of projects in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

For the 40th Annual Concrete Design Awards, projects represented winners that included owners, architects, engineers, contractors and ready mixed producers.

To view the winning projects, go to wrmca.com/2021-wrmca-concrete-design-awards.