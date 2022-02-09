Jackson hired as Rock County’s small business development consultant

Kathryn Jackson has been hired as Rock County’s Small Business Development consultant. She has more than 1,200 hours of experience working with small businesses through her most recent role at the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation. She also has her own first-hand experience starting a business, which earned her the Wisconsin SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2015.

Jackson, who will be conducting outreach, training and one-on-one meetings, can be reached at [email protected] or (608) 400-6784.