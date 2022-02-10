Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Regulators OK Xcel’s plans to phase out coal, invest in renewables (access required)

Regulators OK Xcel’s plans to phase out coal, invest in renewables (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] February 10, 2022 2:32 pm

Minnesota regulators this week signed off on Xcel Energy's plans to greatly reduce its carbon emissions by obtaining half the power it provides to customers in the Upper Midwest from wind and solar sources by 2030.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo